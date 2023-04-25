Clancy's Commentary: Sheriff Hutson wants to double her existing property tax millage

If you live in Orleans Parish and plan to attend Jazz Fest on Saturday, there’s a chance you’ll return home that night to find your taxes are going up.

NEW ORLEANS — This Saturday is an important day in New Orleans. Yes, it’s the first Saturday of Jazz Fest. But it’s also Election Day for New Orleanians.

Sheriff Susan Hutson wants to double her existing property tax millage from 2.8 mills to 5.5 mills for the next 10 years.

Hutson quietly got the tax hike on the ballot but has not made a case for it. A few weeks ago, she couldn’t even answer City Council members’ questions about how the money would be used.

I don’t endorse or oppose candidates, but when an elected official tries to sneak a tax hike past us, I have no hesitation in saying, “Don’t forget to Vote NO” on the sheriff’s tax increase this Saturday.

Also on the ballot, this Saturday is an important race for judge of Orleans Parish Criminal District Court between attorneys Simone Levine and Leon Roché.