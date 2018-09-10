Louisiana is one of only two states that put people in jail for major crimes without a unanimous jury verdict. The other is Oregon, which is moving to change its law. Louisiana should do likewise.

It’s up to voters. Constitutional Amendment 2 on the November 6th ballot would require unanimous jury verdicts in felony cases. The amendment has drawn support, literally, from across the political spectrum. Democrats and Republicans, liberals and conservatives, business, civic and religious leaders overwhelmingly say, “Vote yes on Amendment 2.”

The reason is simple: Putting someone in jail with less than a unanimous verdict is the very definition of reasonable doubt. It’s time for Louisiana to put justice into its criminal justice system.

