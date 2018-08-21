Mayor Cantrell is keeping her campaign promise to make the Sewerage and Water Board her top priority. At a minimum, she’s shaking things up at the top.

Yesterday, Cantrell asked the board to fire its interim director. She also asked for — and got — resignations from three deputy directors.

The mayor made her move at the height of hurricane season, but that’s nothing compared to the storm of criticism leveled at S&WB’s top brass for accepting big pay raises — while the agency faces a cash crunch.

The move also comes just two weeks before the agency’s permanent director reports to work.

It’s already clear Ghassan Korban is inheriting a mess. Fixing it, no doubt, will take time.

© 2018 WWL