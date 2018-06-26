Apparently the third time was the charm for state lawmakers. That’s how many times it took them — this year — to do what a classroom full of fourth graders could have done in an hour: reach a compromise on funding vital state services.

It didn’t have to be so difficult. From the start, a handful of House Republicans were the problem. Ultimately, enough Republicans and Democrats in the House found a way to meet in the middle.

As a result, the TOPS scholarship program will be fully funded. Same goes for public colleges and universities, law enforcement, hospitals and health care. Finally!

Compromise is not a dirty word. It’s how government is supposed to work.

