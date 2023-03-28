Clancy's Commentary: What have we learned from the failed recall?

Now that the recall petition against Mayor LaToya Cantrell has failed, what have we learned from it?

NEW ORLEANS — The petition drive to recall Mayor Cantrell gave New Orleans voters a giant civics lesson. The two big takeaways are these: the city still faces a crisis of confidence, and state laws governing recalls need to be clarified.

Mayor Cantrell rightly feels relieved after the petition drive fell way short. But, she also needs to recognize that voters, including those who support her, want her to do better. Let’s hope that as she puts the recall in her rearview mirror, she also turns a corner on dealing with the city’s many problems.

State lawmakers, meanwhile, need to revise the recall laws. Recalling an elected official should not be easy, nor should it be impossible. Above all, the rules should be clear.