Clancy's Commentary: Who won and lost at the legislative session?

The Louisiana Legislature wrapped up its annual session last Thursday, leaving some folks happy and others disappointed – as usual.

NEW ORLEANS — Politics is often a zero-sum game. So let’s take a look at who won, and who lost, during the just-ended legislative session.

Governor John Bel Edwards is a big winner. He convinced lawmakers to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on infrastructure improvements by breaking a decades-old spending cap. The big loser in that fight was the House Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative Republicans who opposed Edwards’ budget plan.

Insurance companies lost big. They wanted to make rate increases easier to get, but consumers won that and other insurance-related fights.

The LGBTQ community also lost. Lawmakers passed several anti-gay and anti-trans bills — but the governor says he’ll veto them all.

That means we could have a veto override session next month. As Yogi Berra once said, “It ain’t over till it’s over.”