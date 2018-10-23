Tuesday is the start of early voting in Louisiana for the November 6 mid-term election.

In a democracy, your vote is your voice. If you care about your community and your country, speak up and vote.

Thanks to the early voting process, there’s really no excuse for not voting. Louisiana may not have hotly contested federal elections this year, but our ballot does include a very important race for Secretary of State, and six proposed constitutional amendments.

There’s also parish-by-parish proposition for fantasy sports betting. Locally, voters in Jefferson Parish will elect school board members and in Orleans Parish has elections for clerk of court and judge.

Early voting continues through next Tuesday, October 30. If you can’t vote on Tuesday, November 6, make sure to vote early and make your voice heard.

© 2018 WWL