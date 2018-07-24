Good news for bad drivers: New Orleans cops may soon be officially discouraged from taking you to jail for most traffic offenses. That includes being caught with a suspended license, or if you left your wallet at home.

The idea is to keep cops on the street protecting us from more serious dangers, and that’s a good idea. We have too few officers on the street as it is. We don’t need to tie them up booking people for non-violent traffic offenses.

Bear in mind: the proposed ordinance giving cops more discretion in traffic stops does not override state law. If you get caught for DUI, reckless driving or hit-and-run, you will go to jail.

