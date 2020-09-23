DuBos: Complete the census, register to vote - it's important

Right now we’re third-to-last among states in completing census forms — a pitiful showing.

Completing the census is one of the easiest things we can do make things better for our city and state. Every one of us who completes the census brings almost $2,000 in federal aid into Louisiana.

Right now we’re third-to-last among states in completing census forms — a pitiful showing. There’s not much time left, but city leaders are making it easier. This Saturday, from 9 till noon, they’re hosting a drive-through census count AND voter registration drive in Champions Square. They’re also giving away masks, so there are lots of reasons to participate.