DuBos: Don't like the direction Louisiana is heading - hold the politicians accountable

It's the job of state lawmakers to make things better. Unfortunately, many of them are focused on culture wars rather than quality of life issues.

NEW ORLEANS — If you're pessimistic about Louisiana's direction, you're not alone. In a recent LSU survey, about two-thirds of Louisiana residents said the state is going downhill. In south Louisiana, the negativity index hit 69 percent.

It's easy to understand people's pessimism. We've been in a pandemic for more than two years. Inflation is high worldwide. Gas prices are up, but jobs in the oil patch are down.