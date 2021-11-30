DuBos: Hurricane season is never over in southeast Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Remember when we couldn't wait for 2020 to end, after almost a year of Covid and the busiest hurricane season ever? Today the 2021 hurricane season is "officially" over, but it's not as if we can relax. For the second year in a row, we exhausted the regular list of storm names. Thankfully, the tropics are quiet right now, but this year's first named storm came early — Ana, on May 22. Scientists say more storms and longer hurricane seasons are likely in our future.