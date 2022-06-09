Clancy: Moon Landrieu's most enduring legacy is his courage

Tributes to the late Mayor Moon Landrieu continue to pour in after his death yesterday at the age of 92.

NEW ORLEANS — Moon Landrieu transformed New Orleans in many ways. He will be best remembered for bringing Black citizens into positions of authority at City Hall in significant numbers. That alone puts him among our most memorable mayors.

But Landrieu also transformed our city physically, economically, and socially. He insisted on locating the Superdome downtown rather than in New Orleans East. That decision continues to resonate economically, and it redefined the city skyline. He built Armstrong Park and the Moonwalk, and he renovated Jackson Square and the French Market.

He brought Black citizens to the Rex Mardi Gras ball for the first time. Throughout his career, Moon Landrieu was an exemplar of political courage. That may be his most enduring legacy.