Clancy's Commentary: Keeping perspective during the saltwater intrusion crisis

Saltwater intrusion has grabbed people’s attention, from south Louisiana to the White House, and WWL-TV political analyst Clancy DuBos shares his thoughts.

NEW ORLEANS — The saltwater wedge making its way up the Mississippi River is approaching New Orleans like a slow-moving hurricane.

But, it’s NOT a life-threatening storm.

We all need to be concerned.

We need to be ready to adjust, even sacrifice.

But nobody needs to panic.

Nobody's going to lose their home.

No trees or power lines will get knocked down.

We’ll be inconvenienced for a while, but let's remember that we’re all neighbors and need to help each other.

That means not panic-buying or hoarding water at the expense of the elderly and infirmed.

We've gotten through bigger crises than this.

With level-headed leadership and a commitment to working together, we'll get through this one, too.

Clancy DuBos is an Eyewitness News political analyst and a Gambit and Times-Picayune columnist.