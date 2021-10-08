Viewers respond to Clancy's Commentary on Louisiana's senators and the infrastructure bill

We invite you to e-mail your thoughts on Clancy’s Commentary to Commentary@WWLTV.com

NEW ORLEANS — Tuesday night’s commentary from Clancy DuBos drew a lot of reaction from you, the viewers.

In his commentary, Clancy commended Sen. Bill Cassidy for his support of the massive, trillion-dollar infrastructure plan and criticized Louisiana’s other senator, John Kennedy, for his opposition to it.

“Sadly, our other Senator John Kennedy delivers only sound bites. He voted against the bill and continues to disparage its obvious benefits,” Clancy said. “Thankfully, we still have one senator who gets things done.”

That led viewer Roy Koch to write: “Keep your liberal opinions off the air. Cassidy could have used his vote to help close the border.”

Linda Cortez wrote: “I think the slanderous comment about John Kennedy was way off base, because he speaks for the people.”

Etienne Viator wrote: “Here’s a different reading of the sainted Senator Cassidy’s vote: he was hoodwinked by bipartisan ‘let’s get something doneism.’”

And Debbie Dearie told us: “Many people believe that Sen. Cassidy is the one that needs to go. He is the one that does not represent his constituents. I am sorry I voted for him. It won’t happen again.”

