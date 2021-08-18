Viewers respond to Clancy's Commentary on people against the COVID-19 vaccine

We invite you to e-mail your thoughts on Clancy’s Commentary to Commentary@WWLTV.com

NEW ORLEANS — This week’s commentary by Clancy DuBos drew a lot of responses from WWL-TV viewers.

In his commentary, Clancy asked how many deaths it would take to convince someone who is against getting the COVID-19 vaccine to get the shot.

“…Don’t talk to me about your freedom. Because no one has the right to endanger others. Not even one’s own family,” Clancy said.

That led VK Gibson to write: “I will NOT be forced or shammed into getting a vaccine. It’s so sad how you & so many are blaming this on the ‘unvaccinated.’ Like we should have to wear a scarlet letter!”

Louis J Volz agreed with Clancy, saying: “It is simply astounding and deplorable that people can be so reckless, inconsiderate, and uncaring about their fellow human beings so as not to be vaxed. There is no rational basis that we are in the midst of yet another deadly surge.”

Legat Damar called Clancy’s commentary “unamerican” : “I object to the Vaccine Bullying narrative being portrayed by your news organization. You are participating in a systematic campaign to shame people, and to divide people based on their belief systems. This is unamerican, and unacceptable.”

Susan Aysen wrote: “This blatant disregard for human life is worse than the disease itself. I will never understand it, how death and sickness are so easily accepted for the sake of making a point or having an opinion. I get mistrust of government and misgivings in the beginning, this was new to everyone; but, we’re way beyond that now.”

