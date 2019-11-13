NEW ORLEANS — The governor’s race is taking center stage in Saturday’s election, but New Orleans voters will also decide some very important ballot propositions.

In this week’s Commentary, Eyewitness News Political Analyst and Gambit columnist Clancy DuBos makes his recommendations.

I don’t endorse candidates, but I have some thoughts on the four New Orleans ballot propositions.

The first is a proposed charter change to establish a Human Rights Commission. I voted “no” on this one, because too many important details remain undetermined. Voters should know exactly what they’re being asked to approve.

The second is an easy “yes” — a $500 million bond issue for infrastructure, with no increase in taxes.

The third is a tax increase — a 3-mill property tax for maintenance. I say “no,” because property taxes are already going up after the recent reassessment.

The fourth is another easy “yes” — a six and three-quarter percent tax on short-term rentals. Tourists will pay it, and it puts short-term rentals on tax parity with hotels.

Wherever you live, if you didn’t vote early, Saturday is your chance to make your voice heard.

