NEW ORLEANS -- Whatever your political leanings, you should be furious at the Louisiana Legislature.

Lawmakers couldn’t agree on a sales tax extension, even though they were only one-sixth of a penny apart. That’s 17 cents on a $100 purchase.

So now they’ll have another special session, costing taxpayers $60,000 a day. And there’s no guarantee that the House Republicans who tanked the session last night won’t do it again.

Lawmakers have one job: pass a fully funded state budget. They failed.

Actually, they did pass one fully funded budget: their own. That’s right, lawmakers passed a fully funded budget for themselves. Not for TOPS. Not for universities. Not for hospitals or health care.

For themselves.

Like I said, you should be furious.

