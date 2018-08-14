NEW ORLEANS - The inside of Charles Hall's Mid-City garage looks drastically different than it did one year ago.

"I lost circular saws. I lost drills. Different things like that," Hall said.

Hall remembers looking out of his window and noticing the flood waters take over his street.

"It started back flowing. I lost personal tools. A vehicle. My sister also lost the use of her vehicle," Hall said.

Now, property owners are suing the Sewerage and Water Board for flood damages.

The August 5th flood crippled the city for several hours, filling homes with water, leaving cars stalled and businesses inundated.

This led to an Eyewitness News "Down the Drain" investigation, where we found tens of millions of dollars unspent, and millions more wasted that was intended for improvements at the Sewerage and Water Board.

Those listed in this lawsuit range from church groups to residents.

One paragraph highlights a 91-year-old woman who received over two feet of water in her home. Her car was also totaled.

Another paragraph talks about a landlord who spent over $40,000 repairing damages to his two properties.

Attorney Joseph Bruno, with Bruno & Bruno law firm, says the Sewerage and Water Board should offer compensation to those who suffered that day.

"Look, honor your community. Honor your responsibility by doing what's simple. Paying for your mistakes. Paying for the damage that you've done," Bruno said.

Last week, a new report that was requested by the Landrieu Administration was released after the New Orleans Advocate filed a public records request. The report cited that system failure and improper management led to the rising water. Failures, Bruno says, prove that the department should be held responsible.

"We're living in a city that's constantly having their hands out for taxes and different things but they don't want to give anything in return," Hall said.

Eyewitness News did reach out to the Sewerage and Water Board, however because it is pending litigation, they declined to comment.

