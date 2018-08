Clear the Shelters is a nationwide pet adoption event taking place on Saturday, August 18th.

This national ground breaking initiative seeks to match deserving animals with loving permanent homes.

The LASPCA is one of the many shelters across the nation taking part in this nation-wide pet adoption event.

Last year, Clear the Shelters resulted in nearly 31,000 animals finding new homes in one single day.

Click here to visit the LA SPCA's website to see the adoptable animals.

