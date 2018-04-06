NEW ORLEANS -- What questions should you ask before leaving your children in the care of adults running athletic programs?

At All Star Gymnastics in Harvey, coaches and athletes are aware of local and national news headlines about abusive people in the business.

"We're more strict, especially the past couple of years. We have more standards," said Jackie Latino, owner and coach of All Star Gymnastics.

These comments come on the heels of the arrest of a gymnastics coach in Metairie accused of sexual battery and indecency with juveniles.

Jonathan West, 26, still remains behind bars tonight. A bond hearing set for today was postponed until tomorrow.

Latino says along with resume's and references, there's a national background check.

"I ask them if they will allow me to do a background check on them because if they don't, that's a red flag," she said about her interview process.

But it doesn't stop there. When public school children come to train, there are background and drug tests and finger printing done on trainers. When children from the archdiocese come in, there's more of the same. And there's even more scrutiny requested by the national organization she is affiliated with, including taking safe sport classes.

And when the athletes compete on the road, there are rules there too.

"We like to keep it very safe, so our parents travel with us. So it can't just be like me and another coach," explained Lacey Wedge, 16, who has been training since she was 4-years-old.

For private lessons, a parent or another adult coach has to be there. But each gym has its own standard for checking people, and because of that, Latino finds more and more parents are relying on social media reviews and other parents they trust.

"It was important that we knew we were coming to a safe fun environment. We just spoke to different parents and word of mouth. We found this place," said parent Shelly Fields.

"I had met some of the employees here and was really comfortable with it," said parent Melissa Plaisance, who had come with her daughter first to birthday parties at the gym.

As Coach Latino said, "The more knowledge, the better."

We talked to a member of the Louisiana High School Coaches Association who said there are many qualifications to become a non-faculty coach.

