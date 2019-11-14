The Coast Guard has ended the search for Mark Matherne, a Slidell man whose boat sank south of Empire, La., Monday.

Coast Guard crews searched more than 1,700 square nautical miles for more than 31 hours, but could not find Matherne.

“Suspending a search is never easy and our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the missing person during this difficult time,” said Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Ferguson, a search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “Our multiple crews from various units and agencies searched diligently but, regrettably, were unable to locate the missing man.”

The boat was found sunken around Shell Island Bay around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 11.

If anyone has any information please contact the Coast Guard's New Orleans sector command center at 504.365.2544.

