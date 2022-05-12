Video: Coast Guard helicopter airlifts crew member from Carnival Valor

The crew member is said to be in stable condition.

PORT SULPHUR, La. — A cruise ship crew member aboard the Carnival Valor was airlifted to the hospital by the Coast Guard Saturday.

According to Coast Guard, watchstanders in New Orleans got a call from the Carnival Valor just after 7 p.m. that alerted them about a crew member who needed immediate medical attention.

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew was dispatched to the ship, which was near Port Sulphur at the time of the rescue.

Dramatic video shows the Coast Guard hoisting the 29-year-old woman into the helicopter and flying her to West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero.

The crew member was last reported to be in stable condition.