Video: Coast Guard helicopter airlifts crew member from Carnival Valor

PORT SULPHUR, La. — A cruise ship crew member aboard the Carnival Valor was airlifted to the hospital by the Coast Guard Saturday.
According to Coast Guard, watchstanders in New Orleans got a call from the Carnival Valor just after 7 p.m. that alerted them about a crew member who needed immediate medical attention.
A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew was dispatched to the ship, which was near Port Sulphur at the time of the rescue.
Dramatic video shows the Coast Guard hoisting the 29-year-old woman into the helicopter and flying her to West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero.
The crew member was last reported to be in stable condition.
