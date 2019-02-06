NEW ORLEANS — U.S. Coast Guard crews pulled passengers to safety from a boat taking on water miles off the Louisiana coast Friday afternoon, officials said.

Coast Guard leaders announced Saturday that first responders saved two people around 5:30 p.m. Friday from a vessel sinking in the Breton Sound, about 40 nautical miles above Venice toward the Breton Nation Wildlife Refuge.

According to official reports, the Coast Guard received reports of a boat sinking around 4:50 p.m. By 5:30 p.m., a helicopter crew found the boat, named Miss Linda, and dropped two rafts and supplies to the two people on board.

A second helicopter arrived about 20 minutes later and Miss Linda's passengers were hoisted to safety, officials said.

No injures were reported. The cause of the sinking is unknown.