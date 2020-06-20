WATCH: Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters run aground near New Orleans

Commanders sent a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew to the boaters' location, and all three boaters were hoisted.

NEW ORLEANS — A Coast Guard Aircrew hoisted three boaters from a marsh in the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet Friday night, a spokesperson said.

The boaters had run hard aground in a 20-foot flatboat near New Orleans.

The Coast Guard's New Orleans area watchstanders got a report about 8:30 p.m. saying the boaters needed help getting back to shore.

Commanders sent a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew to the boaters' location, and all three boaters were hoisted and taken to safety.

