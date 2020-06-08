x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Local News

Coast Guard rescues family of 4 from Gulf near Venice

Petty Officer Sydney Phoenix said the children were 8 and 11 years old, and the family was all in good shape when they were rescued Wednesday.
Credit: AP
In this photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, members of the Coast Guard rescue a family of four, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, from a vessel taking on water 17 miles south of Southwest Pass near Venice, La. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

NEW ORLEANS — Two children and their parents clung to their overturned boat in the Gulf of Mexico until the Coast Guard could rescue them Wednesday afternoon.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said the boat was taking on water near Venice. 

Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Wagner and Petty Officer 2nd Class George Landrum and Seaman Todd Clark can be seen in a photo below working together to get one of the children aboard a Coast Guard Station boat safely.

Petty Officer Sydney Phoenix said the children were 8 and 11 years old, and the family was all in good shape when they were rescued Wednesday.

The Coast Guard said the family called in by radio Wednesday morning to say their 20-foot boat was taking on water. Once an airplane crew located the boat, a helicopter was able to lower a rescue swimmer to help them until a Coast Guard boat could arrive.  

Credit: U.S. Coast Guard District 8
The Coast Guard rescued four people, August 5, 2020, from a vessel taking on water 17 miles south of Southwest Pass near Venice, Louisiana. Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Wagner, Petty Officer 2nd Class George Landrum, and Seaman Todd Clark work together to get one of the children aboard Coast Guard Station Venice 45-foot Response Boat—Medium safely. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Aug 03, 2020

Related Articles