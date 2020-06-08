Coast Guard rescues family of 4 from Gulf near Venice

Petty Officer Sydney Phoenix said the children were 8 and 11 years old, and the family was all in good shape when they were rescued Wednesday.

NEW ORLEANS — Two children and their parents clung to their overturned boat in the Gulf of Mexico until the Coast Guard could rescue them Wednesday afternoon.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said the boat was taking on water near Venice.

Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Wagner and Petty Officer 2nd Class George Landrum and Seaman Todd Clark can be seen in a photo below working together to get one of the children aboard a Coast Guard Station boat safely.

Petty Officer Sydney Phoenix said the children were 8 and 11 years old, and the family was all in good shape when they were rescued Wednesday.

The Coast Guard said the family called in by radio Wednesday morning to say their 20-foot boat was taking on water. Once an airplane crew located the boat, a helicopter was able to lower a rescue swimmer to help them until a Coast Guard boat could arrive.

