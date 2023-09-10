x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Coast Guard rescues man injured by stingray near Cat Island in Mississippi Gulf

Coast Guard Station Gulfport responded to a 911 call on Sunday about a man requesting a medevac following a stingray injury near Cat Island in the Mississippi Gulf.
Credit: U.S. Coast Guard
U.S. Coast Guard boatcrew members transfer medevac patient to local emergency medical services in Gulfport, Mississippi on September 9, 2023.

NEW ORLEANS — Coast Guard Station Gulfport responded to a 911 call on Sunday about a man requesting a medevac approximately seven miles off the Mississippi Gulf Coast on Cat Island.

The man had sustained an injury from a stingray near the island, which is one of seven barrier islands protected by the Gulf Islands National Seashore.

A boat crew immediately responded by launching a 27-foot utility boat to assist.

The man was transported back to the station for treatment.

He was last reported in stable condition.

Credit: U.S. Coast Guard
U.S. Coast Guard boatcrew members transfer medevac patient to local emergency medical services in Gulfport, Mississippi on September 9, 2023.

According to the National Library of Medicine, there are more than 150 species of stingray all over the world, with a reported 750-3,000 stingray injuries annually in the U.S. Rarely are they fatal, however most notably, Australian television personality and animal activist Steve Irwin, best known as 'The Crocodile Hunter,' was killed after a stingray barb located at the tip of its tail pierced his chest in 2006.

Click here to report a typo.

 Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

New CBD restaurants relish start of Saints season

Before You Leave, Check This Out