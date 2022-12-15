Coast Guard rescues three people after helicopter goes down in Gulf of Mexico

The helicopter went down about 35 miles south of Terrebonne Bay.

NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people Thursday after they had crashed a helicopter in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to an official release, watchstanders received a call just after 8:30 Thursday morning. Personnel with Rotorcraft Leasing Company reported that a company helicopter with three people aboard went down in the Gulf of Mexico while attempting to land on an oil rig platform.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter from New Orleans to assist.

The helicopter arrived and lifted the three passengers from a life raft. All three were taken to EMS personnel at the Houma-Terrebonne Airport.

One passenger sustained back injuries, but all three were listed as being in stable condition.

"The coordination between our watchstanders and the Air Station New Orleans helicopter crew was key to the quick response and rescue of the passengers," said Lt. j.g. Sadie Simons, a Sector New Orleans command duty officer.