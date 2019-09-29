NEW ORLEANS — Two people were rescued from a boat that overturned in Joe's Bay, south of New Orleans, Friday.

The Coast Guard rescued the pair after receiving a report around 11 p.m. over the international distress marine radio frequency - used to signal emergencies at sea - about a capsized vessel about 500 yards south of Tiger Pass.

Just before midnight, the Coast Guard found two people clinging to the hull of the vessel. They were transported by helicopter to New Orleans in stable condition.

“Life-threatening situations can happen without warning on the water but there are things you can do to increase your chances of survival,” said Scott Talbot, a search and rescue mission coordinator for the Coast Guard's New Orleans station. “One of the easiest things you can do to keep yourself safe is wear a life jacket. If your vessel capsizes, staying near the vessel increases the likelihood search crews will locate you.”

