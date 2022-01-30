VIDEO: Coast Guard saves 6 from boat near St. Bernard Parish

After the helicopter arrived in the area near the vessel, the aircrew hoisted the six boaters and took them to Hopedale Marina

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Six people were trapped on a boat that ran aground in Christmas Camp Lake Saturday, and thanks to an aircrew with the Coast Guard, those people were brought to shore.

The stranded six were on a 21-foot, flat-bottom boat that went aground near Hopedale, in St. Bernard Parish, a release from the Coast Guard said Sunday.

Early Saturday morning, reports of the stranded vessel came into Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders. The vessel had ran aground when the water depth suddenly changed.

Three adults and three children were on the boat.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans arranged for a MH-65 Dolphin aircrew with Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans to rescue the boaters.

After the helicopter arrived in the area near the vessel, the aircrew hoisted the six boaters and took them to Hopedale Marina. There, they were screened by paramedics before heading home.