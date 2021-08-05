WATCH: Coast Guard saves passengers from sinking fishing boat in Plaquemines Parish

Three passengers were stranded after the fishing boat they were on in Black Bay flipped, but they were able to call for help thanks to a handy radio.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Coast Guardsmen on duty in New Orleans rescued three people who were stranded on a sinking fishing boat that capsized in Plaquemines Parish late Thursday night, a Coast Guard spokesperson said.

Standing watch at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans in Algiers, service members got word around 11 p.m. Friday that a 40-foot fishing boat was taking on water in the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet, and three people were on board.

Cmdr. Roberto Trevino coordinates search & rescue missions for Coast Sector New Orleans, and he said the fact that the passengers were properly prepared made a big difference.

"These mariners were able to be rescued due to their access to VHF radios," Trevino said. "Thanks to their preparedness and the readiness of our crews, we were able to safely rescue all people on board."

A rescue helicopter & crew flew out of the New Orleans Coast Guard Sector, and a 45-foot rescue boat left Coast Guard Station Venice on water.

After the helicopter and crew found the flipped fishing boat near Black Bay, a rescue swimmer made it to the stranded passengers and hoisted all three onboard the helicopter.

Anyone who needs help from the Coast Guard can hail them on international distress frequency: Channel 16