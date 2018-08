GEISMAR, La. -- The Coast Guard was searching the Mississippi River on Thursday morning for a man who fell into the water from a tugboat.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Travis Magee said the unidentified man, who was wearing an orange work vest, fell into the river near mile marker 183 sometime earlier in the day.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.

© 2018 WWL