Coast Guard searching for boaters reported missing during TS Cristobal

SLIDELL, La. — The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for two people that went onto the water in Slidell Sunday afternoon and have not returned, officials say.

According to Coast Guard officials, Ted Roach and Jennifer Lingoni went boating near Slidell around 1 p.m. Sunday, as Tropical Storm Cristobal approached landfall on Louisiana and brought storm surge, wind and rain.

The pair reportedly left Salt Bayou in a 20-foot yellow skiff and were supposed to return in 30 minutes. By 3:30 p.m., however, the boat had not come back and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office was called.

A search was launched to find Roach and Lingoni and Goast Guard helicopter crews have been scanning the area trying to find them. The STPSO and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are also involved in the search.

Anyone who may have seen the pair or their skiff is asked to call the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans at 504-365-2209.

No further information was immediately available.

As of Monday morning, Cristobal has weakened into a tropical depression with 35 mph winds. It continues to move inland and has passed north of Baton Rouge. It is forecast to move northwest into northern Louisiana and Arkansas today. Then it will move into the Midwest on Tuesday and Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Cristobal made landfall as a tropical storm around 5:00 p.m. on the southeast Louisiana coast east of Grand Isle. Some associated showers continue Sunday night.

Storm surge is leveling off and beginning to gradually fall. Windy conditions continue with sustained wind speeds around 20-25 mph and higher gusts.

Rain totals so far have been 1-3 inches for most of southeast Louisiana, but around 7 inches have fallen at Gulfport, MS.

Bands of rain continue to spiral around the center over and across Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Coast Monday. Winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph with higher gusts, and this southerly flow will keep the lake levels up and we will have some coastal flooding through today.

