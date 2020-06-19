x
Coast Guard searching for man in Vermilion Bay after boat crash

U.S. Coast Guard official say two people were on the water Thursday night when they hit a submerged object and were thrown from the boat.
NEW ORLEANS — One person was rescued but another remains missing after their boat crashed in Vermilion Bay, La. late Thursday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. 

USCG officials are now searching the bay to find the missing passenger, who they describe as a 40-year-old man. 

According to initial reports, the boaters went out on the water Thursday but still had not returned to shore by midnight. The Coast Guard was called and the search began. 

A Coast Guard helicopter crew out of New Orleans soon found the boat capsized in the water, and found one survivor who had swam to a nearby rig. 

The survivor told the guardsmen they had had a submerged object, throwing the pair overboard and flipping the vessel. 

As of noon, Two Coast Guard air crews, a boat crew, the local sheriff's offices (St. Mary and Vermilion parishes) and the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were continuing the search for the missing man. 

He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a white or gray shirt. 

No other information was immediately available. 

The news comes the day after a Terrebonne Parish shrimper was found dead in Lake Barre,  after he disappeared into the lake Wednesday. 

Thinh Quoc Lam, 36, went missing around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday from the shrimp boat "Miss Sue," after going overboard. 

SEE: Missing shrimper found dead in Terrebonne Parish

The boat's captain told search crews they had discovered Lam was no longer on board and thought he may be in the water.

