Cold Case: Murder of former St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's detective remains unsolved 37 years later

CHALMETTE, La. — It's been 37 years since the shooting death of a former St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's detective, and no arrests have been made.

40-year-old Raul Vallecillo was shot once in the head around 1:30 a.m. on December 23, 1984 when he stepped outside a Chalmette bar to help a stranger who claimed he locked his keys in his trucks, according to media reports at the time.

He worked at the Sheriff's Office from 1977 through 1984. According to the Times Picayune, he resigned after applying to stay on the force under Sheriff Jack Stephens and was working as an electrician and part-time cabdriver at the time of his death.

Witnesses reportedly told deputies that the suspect was a bearded white man, aged 35-40 years old, who entered the bar shortly before the shooting and sat near Vallecillo. The man started talking to Vallecillo about how he lost a sum of money, before slapping at his pants pockets saying he locked his keys in his truck.

The report says Vallecillo and another patron went outside to help, but saw the truck was already unlocked. Then the suspect pulled out a gun. According to a Sheriff's Office spokesperson at the time, the other patron didn't take the threat seriously because he reportedly slapped at the gun and walked back into the bar. Vallecillo remained outside and was found shot to death shortly afterward, but he was not robbed. The suspect drove away in a yellow Chevrolet pickup truck.

A composite sketch was released in 1984 based on descriptions given by several people in the bar. The description given was bearded white man, 35-40 years old, 6'2", 230 pounds, with a "pot belly" and brown hair.

Vallecillo's wife said in one of the last conversations she had with her husband, he told her he was waiting at the bar to receive winnings from gambling. She said she was told he won at least $3,000 that day on races. However, the Sheriff's Department has never released a motive and said he wasn't robbed. His family has heard theories his death may have been connected to one of the high-profile cases he was working before he left the Sheriff's Department, but so far no suspects have been arrested.

Today, Vallecillo's son is 43 years old, and a St. Bernard Parish deputy and district fire chief, as well as an EMT for the city of New Orleans. He was 6 years old when his father was murdered and hopes someone will come forward to help solve the case.