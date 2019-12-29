NEW ORLEANS — Friends and colleagues were coping with the loss of Carley McCord after she died plane crash Saturday morning.

People who knew her said she was a hard worker, funny, full of life and spunk.

"It's crushing," Mike Hoss with Saints Fans Entertainment said. "She was so young — just married."

Mike Hoss and McCord worked together during Saints games.

"She had a great personality," Hoss said.

Hoss said he and McCord met about three years ago. As soon as he met her, he knew she was talented.

"She didn't look down once at that script. She said it perfect, and I was like 'whoa, she was very talented,'" Hoss said. "She worked so hard. She would do high school football on Friday, or a Pelicans game, or whatever — a college football game Saturday as a sideline reporter either for COX or ESPN, somewhere across the country."

Pro-football analyst, Mike Detillier also worked with McCord.

"She was a ray of sunshine," Detillier said.

McCord got her first broadcast job in Cleveland, she worked for the Browns. A few months later, she got a job at a radio station in Cleveland. After two years, she returned home to a Baton Rouge radio station.

She became a reporter for the Saints and Pelicans and could often be seen reporting for WDSU.

At the Pelicans and Pacers game, her image was shown on the Jumbotron inside the Smoothie King Center for a moment of silence.

"I'll miss her heart," Detillier said. "She was always concerned about you, never much too concerned about (herself). She was always concerned about you, so I'll miss her heart."

WDSU-TV released a statement about Carley's passing.

"We are devastated by the loss of such an amazing talent and valued member of our WDSU family," said WDSU President and General Manager Joel Vilmenay. "Carley's passion for sports journalism and her deep knowledge of Louisiana sports, from high school to the professional ranks, made her an exceptional journalist.

"As we reflect on her impressive body of work, we offer our deepest condolences to her family."

RELATED: Louisiana sports reporter Carley McCord killed in Lafayette plane crash

RELATED: 5 dead after small plane crashes in Lafayette

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.