x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Sheriff warns families, teenagers of 'rainbow fentanyl' ahead of Halloween

"These pills could easily be mistaken for candy by a child," Sheriff James Pohlmann said. "And ingesting just a single piece could be deadly."
Credit: St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office
"Rainbow fentanyl," seized by the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office in August. SBPSO is warning people, especially teenagers and parents of children to be careful of the deadly opioid ahead of Halloween.

ST BERNARD, La. — The St. Bernard Parish sheriff said people should be careful with Halloween candy following colorful fentanyl arrests. 

"These pills could easily be mistaken for candy by a child," Sheriff James Pohlmann said. "And ingesting just a single piece could be deadly." 

In August, St. Bernard Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two people who threw plastic bags of, "rainbow fentanyl," out a car window during a chase.

The pills contain fentanyl an opioid which is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. 

The sheriff's office is warning that a fentanyl dose as small as two grains of table salt is considered a lethal dose. 

"In addition to worrying that small children may mistake rainbow fentanyl as candy or toy like chalk," Sheriff Pohlmann said. "We're also very concerned teenagers may be tempted to try the drug due to its playful coloring." 

SBPSO plan on increasing DWI and traffic enforcement ahead of Halloween. 

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

RELATED: 'One pill can kill' DEA warning people about the dangers of Fentanyl

RELATED: 11 pounds of fentanyl seized during arrest in Covington

RELATED: Yes, ‘rainbow’ fentanyl is circulating in the United States

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Man who killed New Orleans real estate agent during dirt bike sale given life sentence

Before You Leave, Check This Out