Sheriff warns families, teenagers of 'rainbow fentanyl' ahead of Halloween

ST BERNARD, La. — The St. Bernard Parish sheriff said people should be careful with Halloween candy following colorful fentanyl arrests.

"These pills could easily be mistaken for candy by a child," Sheriff James Pohlmann said. "And ingesting just a single piece could be deadly."

In August, St. Bernard Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two people who threw plastic bags of, "rainbow fentanyl," out a car window during a chase.

The pills contain fentanyl an opioid which is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The sheriff's office is warning that a fentanyl dose as small as two grains of table salt is considered a lethal dose.

"In addition to worrying that small children may mistake rainbow fentanyl as candy or toy like chalk," Sheriff Pohlmann said. "We're also very concerned teenagers may be tempted to try the drug due to its playful coloring."

SBPSO plan on increasing DWI and traffic enforcement ahead of Halloween.