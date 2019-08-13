NEW ORLEANS — Comedian and actor Andy Dick was the victim of a possible assault in the French Quarter Saturday that is now under NOPD investigation.

According to NOLA.com, Dick was attacked after his performance at One Eyed Jacks in the 600 block of Toulouse Street around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, the comedian and witnesses outside the club said.

A singer performing with Dick told NOLA.com that the comedian was "sucker punched" by an unidentified man as the pair were getting into an Uber after their show.

Dick was knocked down and reportedly hit his head on the pavement, causing him to lose consciousness for up to 15 minutes, witnesses said. 911 was called and he was rushed to the hospital, where he was treated for what a source called a "possible brain bleed," NOLA.com said.

NOPD officials confirmed detectives were investigating the attack and were working to find the man who ran from the scene after allegedly punching Dick. They asked that anyone with information call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Dick is best known from his role on "NewsRadio" and from his Internet show "Andy Dick Live!" In 2018, he pleaded no contest to a sexual battery charge, according to NOLA.com.