NEW ORLEANS - There's growing concern about coyotes being spotted around the area on busy streets, neighborhoods and businesses. Some residents' pets have gone missing which have prompted some to worry maybe they became prey to a hungry coyote. A meeting looked to address the issue and inform residents.

With coyote sightings and attacks popping up around the area, people are on a full alert.

"I think everybody should be a little worried," said Maureen McConnell.

"They supposedly don't bother humans just animals," said Monique Biggs. "But how do they differentiate between that and a two-year-old child?"

One encounter, caught on camera in a Jefferson Parish neighborhood a few weeks ago, shows a coyote snatching a cat from a wheel-well. One of several attacks that have recently happened.

"This week there was a big rain storm coming so I went out in the yard to make sure all the leaves were up," recounted McConnell. "I'm going along and I come up to this thing. I got a stick and flipped it over and it was this, it was a skull. And it's a new skull."

With concern growing, owner of Nonie's Pet Care, Liz Schneider, held a community meeting Tuesday to address the issue.

"There have been more videos and there have been more reportings of carcasses found," she said. "More people are calling Animal Control to come pick up the carcasses, and it's brought a lot of fear to the area."

In front of a crowd, officials gave insight into the wild animal. People also learned a few preventative measures to try and keep them away. One of the best things they say, is called 'Hazing' or making a lot of noise.

"Which means, clapping, yelling and waving your hands," said Schneider.

"Coyotes inherently have a great fear of us," said Robin Beaulieu-Lee. "They are going to run. If coyotes are not responding in that way, if they're coming towards you or acting aggressive in any way, we're going to respond along with JPSO."

And as questions were answered, the meeting, some feel, was a small step to help with something they call a big problem.

"They way to get rid of them is to remove the food source," said Schneider.

"I think it's time for people to get involved and learn what they can do," said McConnell. "This is only the beginning of this problem."

Many wanting to learn ways to help keep their neighbors, kids and pets safe.

"You can live with some of it," said Biggs. "But you're not supposed to feel like you can't go outside or your children can't play in the yard."

Officials say you should also never shoot at a coyote. The reason being, they say, is that the pack's alpha male and female are the only ones who breed. So if one of those coyotes is killed, then all the coyotes will breed producing more coyotes. If you find yourself in a threatening situation with a coyote it's encouraged you call 911.

