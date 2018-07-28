NEW ORLEANS - A fundraiser is in the works for the man who was beaten supposedly by two police officers earlier in the week. Mid-City Yacht Club says on Facebook, money raised will help pay Jorge Gomez's medical, legal, and living expenses. A GoFundMe page has also been set up, and people say they want to help.

"Obviously when you saw the pictures of the man it was just awful," said Sean Kennedy.

Tuesday morning's beating of Jorge Gomez has sent shock waves throughout the surrounding area.

"It's not a black or white thing, it's not a Hispanic thing and Irish thing, I'm tired of it," said Lee Kelly, a resident in Mid-City. "Everybody just wants to get along, and then to hear that it's the people meant to protect you it's a shame."

The community though has responded. The owners of Mid City Yacht Club created a 'Neighborhood Suppose Jorge Gomez' Facebook Page' announcing a "small fundraiser" next week for someone they call a friend and staple at the bar.

"You can rely on your neighbors if you need help, so that's why I think it's a big deal that they're doing something for him," said resident Jessy Mogren.

"And I'm an immigrant myself too," said Kelly. "So to get asked that, it doesn't do you any good. But to see people rallying around that and everything else that lifts the heart again and that's what makes Mid-City what it is."

By Friday night, about 200 people had signed up to go, some even asking what more they could do.

"I'm hoping I'll see a lot of people, I really am," said Kennedy.

Kennedy, the owner at Finn McCool's Irish Pub, has been in touch with the owners of Mid City Yacht Club. He says it's not an anti-police event but one that is meant to help bring the entire community together, no matter one's background.

"Challenging that man's ethnicity is completely wrong," he said. "We all come from somewhere. Obviously, I'm somebody not born down the street. It's an opportunity to contribute to that man who served his country and he needs to be thanked and he needs to be rewarded and he obviously needs help with medical expenses."

And as planning continues, people hope a crowd will come out to help someone who they say needs it the most right now.

"I'd like to see the Chief of Police show up and support and show that all cops aren't bad," said Kelly. "A few bad apples don't make a bad orchard."

"We have to support our neighbors," said Mogren. "Treat people like you want to be treated."

A statement sent on behalf of Gomez from his lawyers states:

"I appreciate the support of everybody at Mid-City Yacht Club and the neighborhood. I hope to return soon to a place that has always been open to anyone."

The fundraiser is scheduled for August 4th (Saturday) from 4pm-8pm at the Mid City Yacht Club.

The GoFundMe Page is here.

© 2018 WWL