COVINGTON, La. — This Covington house is falling apart, but to the man who lives inside, the home is a huge blessing. Now people on the Northshore are working together to help rebuild it thanks to a local non-profit and a major home improvement company.

"I prayed for a house, clothes. God do everything. I prayed for this," Albert McKaskill said. "I'm in a better place now than I was in, sure is a better place."

His home now clearly needs work, but for McLaskill it is a major step up from the home he was living in just a few months ago. It didn't have utilities, plus had holes in the roof.

A family member offered to let him live in the house he's currently staying in, but warned it would need a lot of work.

"So that's what we're doing," said his lifelong family friend, Debbie Williams, who has made rebuilding the home her mission.

McKaskell worked in construction and trash pick-up his entire life, but now at 73, he needs a helping hand. The tin roof and outside walls need replaced, the home needs leveled, plus new kitchen cabinets and sink. It also needs insulation.

"That's why it's so cold in here," Williams said.

Williams contacted the non-profit organization St. Tammany Parish Helps (STP Helps) about how move forward with her goal. STP Helps contacted the Lowes in Covington about trying to fix up this mans home. What they didn't expect was Lowes to agree to donate $3,000 worth of materials and supplies.

"I couldn't believe it," McKaskill said.

"That's a blessing, just a blessing," Williams said.

With the materials being delivered within the next few days, all they need now are a few helping hands willing to volunteer their time to turn the house into a home.

You can reach Williams about helping at 985-246-0790.

