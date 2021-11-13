Complete election results: Jefferson Parish

Click here for complete election results from Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Gretna:

1) Proposition 1 has PASSED with 73.05% percent of the vote: Renew 3-mill property tax for 10 years, beginning in 2023, to maintain and operate Ambulance Service in Gretna. Includes precincts G-001 through G-011; parts of Precincts G-012 and G-013. It will raise about $519,425 per year.

2) Proposition 2 has PASSED with 69.91% of the vote: It would renew the 4-mill property tax for 10 years, beginning in 2023 to maintain the Gretna Police Department's manpower levels and fund unanticipated increases in retirement and insurance costs. It will raise about $693,729 per year.

3) Proposition 3 has PASSED with 69.88% of the vote: It would renew the 2.4-mill property tax for 10 years, beginning in 2023 to maintain and operate Gretna's Recreation Department. Includes precincts G-001 through G-011; parts of Precincts G-012 and G-013. It will raise about $416,586 per year.

Parish-wide vote

Voters have agreed to PASS a property tax renewal with 63.54% of the vote. The proposal will renew 8.75-mill property tax for 10 years, beginning in 2022 to fund salary increases for teachers of Jefferson. This has been in place since October of 2003, and it would generate about $34.6 million per year.

“Whether you voted in this election, shared resources with friends and family, ensured backpack flyers made it home to families, or championed the work of our teachers on social media, I’m grateful for your role in tonight’s final tally. Thank you to our teachers, administrators, support staff, families, board members, and community partners for your support over the past month and your student-first leadership over the past two years. This vote was a responsibility to invest in one of our biggest assets – our teachers, ” said Superintendent Dr. James Gray.