Complete election results: Lafourche Parish

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Thibodaux:

1) City of Thibodaux Proposition 1 - PASSES with 74.23% saying yes. This would change the date a new administration will take office after an election. Officials say the new date would be the second Monday in January, in order to receive certified results from a run-off election if there is one in December.

2) City of Thibodaux Proposition 2 - PASSES with 62.76% of the vote. This would change who nominates to the Thibodaux Civil Service Board. Right now nominations are received from the President of Nicholls State University, the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce, the Lafourche Parish Bar Association, the President of Tulane University, and the President of Southern University. In order to have more local voices deciding who serves on the Civil Service Board, the proposed Charter change would replace the representatives of Tulane University and Southern University with the Superintendent of the Lafourche Parish School District and the Chancellor of Fletcher Community College.

3) City of Thibodaux Proposition 3- PASSES with 65.63% of the vote. This would renew the 1.83-mill property tax for 10 years, beginning in 2023 to maintain and operate the fire department of Thibodaux. It will raise about $237,600 per year.

4) City of Thibodaux Proposition 4 - PASSES with 62.67% of the vote. This would renew the 2.74-mill property tax for 10 years, beginning in 2023 to maintain public streets, roads and alleys within Thibodaux. It will raise about $355,800 per year.

Fire Protection District's Parcel fee proposal PASSES with 54.03% of the vote. The new parcel fee of $75 will be charged annually for 10 years, beginning in 2022 for residents in Choctaw. The money would fund fire protection, including salaries of firefighters, for those who live in Fire Protection District 8-B, in Lafourche Parish. Owners of each lot will be charged, whether they're living there or not. Officials say the Choctaw Volunteer Fire Department currently operates entirely from revenue generated by fundraisers, in addition to an insurance rebate provided by the state of approximately $4800 each year. It will raise about $27,675 per year.