Complete election results: Plaquemines Parish

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Voters in Plaquemines Parish have said "no" after being asked to implement three new proposed millages. The addition of these millages would have designated funding sources for the parish's Emergency Management Services, recreation, and levee departments.

"We want people to understand what programs we have and what we could be jeopardizing if something doesn't get done," Parish President Kirk Lepine told WWL last month. "What we want the public to understand is this money can't be moved to other projects, it can't be moved to other departments. It will stay in those funds. We're the fourth lower millage in the state so we are not a very expensive parish or a parish that has a lot of taxes and we're not here as a government to advocate that," he said.

The first proposition was a new 3-mill property tax for 10 years, beginning in 2022 to fund emergency medical service. It lost after only getting 43.93% of the vote. The proposal included acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating emergency medical service facilities and equipment. The parish president said they had to cut some services within their EMS department, including getting rid of two firetrucks because of lack of funding, which is why this tax was needed.

"We spend $90,000 alone on just fixing ambulances. We do have some old ambulances. We've got two about two years ago and we've rotated some, but it is a constant problem that we have that continues, that maintenance," he said.

The second proposition was a new 5-mill property tax for ten years, beginning in 2022 to fund flood control measures. It lost after only getting 43.74% of the vote. The proposal included repairing, maintaining and operating levees, flood protection, flood control, hurricane protection, tidal and storm protection, storm damage reduction, and drainage works in the parish. The Parish President says it would have allowed them to maintain federal matching sources for projects as well.

"Our pumping stations and very vital to our way of life. If you look at it, the average pumping station in Plaquemines parish is 34 years old. We have one in the Belle Chase area, pump station one, that pumps a good deal of our residents is 66 years old," he said. "Some of these things are breaking down. Some of these things are passed on to us and haven't been maintained very well, but it's time that we take a dedicated look and say, 'what do we want? What kind of services do we want?'"

The third proposition was a new 2-mill property tax for ten years, beginning in 2022 to fund the recreation department. It lost after only getting 37.13% of the vote. It included improving, repairing, maintaining and operating parks, playgrounds, recreation centers and other recreational facilities and providing recreational programs. Officials say if this didn't pass, the entire recreation department could be eliminated.