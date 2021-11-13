Complete election results: St. Tammany Parish

Click here for complete election results from St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Mandeville:

Voters in Mandeville passed both property tax renewals to fund the Mandeville Police Department.

Proposition 1 passed with 69.87% of the vote; Proposition 2 passed with 70.07% of the vote.

Fire Protection District No. 7 PASSES with 57.54% of the vote: Renew a 10-mill property tax for ten years, beginning in 2022, to improve and operate fire protection and emergency medical services for those in Fire Protection District No. 7 in St. Tammany Parish. It's expected to generate $487,500.

Recreation District No. 11 PASSES with 55.29% of the vote: Renew a 10-mill property tax for ten years, beginning in 2023, to build, maintain, and operate parks, playgrounds and recreation facilities. It's expected to generate $730,000 for Recreation District No. 11.

Parish-wide Votes:

Voters in St. Tammany have said NO to a new sales tax after only getting 34.39% of the vote. The proposal would have levied a sales tax of .40% in St. Tammany Parish for seven years, beginning in 2022. Proceeds from the tax would have funded the parish's state-mandated responsibilities to government agencies including the Sheriff's Office for parish prisoners and maintaining jail facilities; the District Attorney's Office; the 22nd Judicial District Court; required maintenance and operations of the justice center complex.

Four School Millage Renewals

All four property tax renewals to fund the St. Tammany Parish school system have passed.

1) Proposition one received 53.73% of the vote. It was a 4.42-mill property tax for ten years, beginning in 2023, to provide additional support to the public schools of St. Tammany. It's expected to generate $10.5 million.

2) Proposition two received 54.81% of the vote. It was a 32.41-mill property tax for ten years, beginning in 2023, to fund the following in St. Tammany Parish schools:

- 56.5% for the payment of employee wages and benefits

- 28.5% for the payment of costs incurred in connection with the enhancement of the curriculum and improvement of the instructional program of the school system

- 15% for payment for janitorial services and expenses, utilities and other costs of operating and maintaining the school system

It's expected to generate $77.2 million per year.

3) Proposition three received 54.38% of the vote. It was a 3.14-mill property tax for ten years, beginning in 2023, to construct, maintain, and operate the public schools of St. Tammany, as well as pay wages, benefits, and retirement of employees. It's expected to generate $7.5 million.

4) Proposition four received 53.74% of the vote. It was a 2.75-mill property tax for ten years, beginning in 2023, to provide additional support to the public schools of St. Tammany, including payment of wages, benefits, and retirement of employees. It's expected to generate $6.5 million.

