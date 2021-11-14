Complete election results: Terrebonne Parish

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — 1) Voters have passed a 20-mill property tax for the Bayou Cane Fire Protection District. The proposal received 63.87% of the vote. It will generate about $5.3 million per year and protect a large area in the western part of the parish.

2) Renew 7-mill property tax for ten years, to start in 2022, that would fund recreation programs in District No. 3A in Terrebonne Parish. It would generate about $138,000 per year and is primarily on the eastern side of the parish. Votes for and against the proposition were tied at 62 votes. A tied proposition fails, according to the Secretary of State's office.