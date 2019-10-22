NEW ORLEANS — The severe weather event that left one person injured in Ascension Parish Monday afternoon was an EF-0 tornado, the National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday.

The brief tornado formed with wind speeds between 56-85 mph near River Road in Geismar around noon and sent debris from several buildings flying up to 50 yards, NWS officials said. At least one person was injured by that projectile debris.

Eyewitnesses who were near the Mississippi River Levee in Geismar told NWS officials the weather event looked like a tornado, and on Tuesday the service confirmed it was an EF-0, the weakest on the Fujita scale.

The winds damaged two warehouses along the road, ripping off sheet metal, roof panels and other materials before dissipating shortly after, NWS officials said.

WBRZ reported Monday that power lines were also blown over from the powerful winds.

The area was under multiple weather alerts as a strong cold front and a Gulf disturbance moved from west to east across Ascension and the surrounding parishes Monday.

RELATED: Expired: Tornado Warning issued for Lafourche until 12 p.m.

RELATED: No tropical formation expected in the next 5 days

RELATED: Track Rain on Southeast Louisiana Radar