Congressman Clay Higgins challenges Facebook critic to few rounds in 'ring or dojo'

"Challenging a citizen to a fight isn’t a good look for a U.S. Congressman... . It’s just another reason for his constituents to be disappointed in him."

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins, challenged a critic to a few rounds in the ring after the man called him a traitor on Facebook Tuesday.

Joel Dolphin, from Anchorage Alaska, commented on one of Higgin's Facebook posts. Dolphin called the congressman a traitor for voting against certifying the results of the 2020 elections on Jan. 6.

"Make no mistake, after Election Day 2020, Captain Clay Higgins and his ilk have made it abundantly clear they are domestic enemies to our Constitution," Dolphin wrote. "Unlike Traitor Higgins, I will never violate my oath."

Higgins responded directly to Dolphin, calling him "son" and telling him that the congressman was easy to find.

Dolphin offered to repeat his comments in person, should the congressman ever be in Anchorage, Alaska.

"Joel Dolphin, very short conversation. I'll be in Alaska next year with Don Young. Beautiful. I've enjoyed my time there. Like I said. I'm easy to find Locate us a ring or a dojo. I'll give you a few rounds to make your point.," Higgins wrote. "Be seeing you. Higgins out."

On Twitter, Dolphin's mini-bio has a new tag, in addition to stay-at-home dad, former government investigator, combat veteran, and ex-Republican he's added: Accepted Rep. Clay Higgin's Challenge to a Fight in 2022.

Dolphin asked if the fight could be a way to raise money for charity on Twitter Thursday, calling Higgins a traitor again.

So last night @RepClayHiggins, a literal traitor and a sitting U.S. Congressman, had the audacity to challenge me to a fisticuffs in 2022. Could be a good way to raise money for charity? 🤦‍♂️🇺🇸 @danawhite @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/q5IZqzOLJ5 — Joel Dolphin (@DJdolph) August 18, 2021

Dolphin told the Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate that he wasn't that surprised to see the challenge.