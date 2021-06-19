Connecticut is 1st state to make all prison phone calls free

Gov. Ned Lamont signed the bill into law on Wednesday and it could go into effect as early as next month

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut became the first state this week to make all prison phone calls free, addressing one of the biggest emotional and financial burdens faced by incarcerated men and women and their families.

The state has a prison contract with phone vendor Securus Technologies, which charges up to $5 for a 15-minute call. Those are some of the highest rates in the country.

Gov. Ned Lamont signed the bill into law on Wednesday and it could go into effect as early as next month. It allows incarcerated men, women and juveniles a minimum of 90 minutes a day of free calls.

