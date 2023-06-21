NOPD consent decree hearing gets heated while discussing Vappie investigation

Wednesday sparks flew between the city, the department of justice and the consent decree monitor at a status hearing.

The federal court overseeing the NOPD Consent Decree is holding more public hearings this week.

The topic of discussion was how an internal investigation of NOPD officer Jeffery Vappie, a former member of the mayor’s executive security detail, was handled.

Consent decree monitors found that PIB violated multiple decree rules when they investigated whether Vappie overbilled the city or collected overtime he didn’t earn.

“PIB didn’t record the complaint as a payroll fraud allegation,” said Consent Decree Monitor Johnathon Aronie. “Exactly what DOJ complained they were doing back in 2011. Not recording, not classifying then not analyzing and not giving a disposition.”

At Wednesday’s hearing, a list of nearly 10 violations were reviewed. For example, Aronie said NOPD’s PIB compromised the confidentiality of the investigation when audio tapes of witness interviews were leaked.

In another instance Aronie said PIB failed to interview key witnesses like the mayor and former superintendent despite recommendations to do so.

“The implications here are sort of lack of confidence that the reforms are sustained,” said a consent decree monitor Wednesday.

In a weekly press conference, Mayor Cantrell was asked about the monitors findings.

“My stand on the Consent Decree has not changed. The judge and the monitors continue to focus and stay in their lane, being focused on the decent decree. Anything outside of that is none of their business,” said Cantrell. “We would be further along I would say, not only with the moral of our department but also as we are in the midst of recruiting and retaining.”

Monitor Aronie responded to the mayors declaration saying “This is our lane,” he said. “Our lane is to review whether NOPD complied with the consent decree or not. PIB failed to comply with the consent decree on at least nine occasions on this case. Important occasions that go to the heart and core of the consent decree. If this isn’t our lane, I don’t know what is.”

A hearing is expected at the end of the month to hear oral arguments on whether or not to end the consent decree.

The Monitor said they will also hold TWO in person public meetings on Thurs., June 22 at 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Robert E Smith Library

6301 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, La. 70124

Meeting Room

12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Algiers Regional Library

3014 Holiday Dr., New Orleans, La. 70131

Large Meeting Room

4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.