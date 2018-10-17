It's a busy bridge and provides an iconic view of downtown New Orleans, but for years it's been aging, and crumbling. Finally, the wait is over for it to get some improvements, but it's going to take five months and some traffic delays for it to be renovated.

In fact, if you look up the Broad Street Overpass online, you might be surprised to know, it has a solid 4 star review, at least on Yelp anyway. Users there mention how easy it makes travel between Uptown and downtown with scenic views.

But for all the highlights, there are complaints. The bridge has been aging since its 1950s completion. Parts of the asphalt are cracked, drainage grates broken, and some say it's poorly lit at night

"We got drainage issues, we got potholes and we're putting that money to work and this is a sign of it," said Ramsey Green, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer in infrastructure under Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Green explains the administration is rehabbing the bridge over the next five months, and that means a lane reduction to both directions of traffic between Erato and Tulane.

"We're making the drainage better, we're replacing the catch basins, we're resurfacing the street on the bridge," said Green.

Crews will also install new street lamps, guardrails, bike lanes, and give the bridge a $1 million make-over altogether.

"Smoother drive, smoother ride, and drier streets," added Green.

Now in order to alert drivers, the City says it has been canvassing neighborhoods and has held a public meeting earlier this month. Still, some were caught off guard.

"We have little people. We need to know how this is going to impact us. We need to know about egress, if there's a fire emergency something like that, how is this going to impact us?" said Rochelle Wilcox, Executive Director of Wilcox's Academy of Early Learning on Broad and Third.

Wilcox agrees the street needs repairs but wanted more of a warning.

"We got the notice on Friday saying they were going to start work on Monday, so it was just dropped off. There was no explanation."

A mom with kids at a recreation program nearby also didn't expect the heavy traffic from the closures.

"You know people trying to get home and get their children from school, this is a hold-up," said the parent.

The city says it will continue to reach out. In the meantime, they promise to deliver.

"You know it's a big project, it's an important project and it's going to make a big difference to mobility," added Green.

The money is coming from city bonds. Expect the bridge to be done by March of 2019.

